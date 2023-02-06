Feedback invited on council's care changes
People in Derby have until Friday to give their feedback on council plans to reduce some care services in the city.
Derby City Council says changes are needed to help it deliver a balanced budget for the next financial year.
The authority is proposing to reduce the number of families its early care team works with, review the scope of existing care packages for adults and employ fewer occupational therapists.
A consultation on the changes is open until 10 February.