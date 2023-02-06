Lucy Knowles: Man admits causing teenager's crash death
- Published
A man has admitted causing the death of a 17-year-old girl in a crash in Derbyshire.
Lucy Knowles, from Chesterfield, suffered severe injuries when a car hit trees off Harewood Road in Holymoorside, on 2 April.
The teenager died later in hospital.
At Derby Crown Court, William Eades, 18, of Enfield Road, Newbold, Chesterfield, pleaded guilty to causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving.
He is due to be sentenced on 21 March.
William Bennett, representing Eades, said his client had no previous criminal record.
"The court would be assisted by a pre-sentence report," he said.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.