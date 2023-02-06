Man jailed after killing friends in Derby van crash
- Published
A man under the influence of drink and drugs killed two friends after he lost control of his speeding van.
Darren Burton, 41, gave three people a lift from a Derby pub to watch a boxing match in June.
But friends Allan Reeve, 42, and Andrew Calf, 62, died when they were flung out of the back of Burton's van which did not have rear seats or seatbelts.
He was jailed after admitting two counts of causing death by dangerous driving at Derby Crown Court.
Handing him a sentence of four years and eight months, Judge David Fletcher, said Burton "took a risk" which was "unnecessary and resulted in catastrophe."
He was also banned from driving for nine years and four months.
Rainy conditions
The court heard Burton, of Waterford Drive, Chaddesden, had met up with a group of friends - which included Mr Reeve and Mr Calf - before heading to watch a boxing match.
Steven Bailey, for the prosecution, said the plan was to walk from The Paddock pub in Breadsall Hilltop to Rollerworld Derby where the bout was being shown on the evening of 18 June.
But the court was told Burton offered to give members of the group a lift in his work van due to heavy rain - a journey of about half a mile.
The prosecution said the Vauxhall Combo van used by Burton had two seats. Mr Reeve and Mr Calf got into the back which had no seats or seatbelts and had work materials in with "heavy bags of plaster".
Mr Reeve's wife Zoe, who was in the front seat with her seatbelt on, was also travelling in the van.
'Lost his temper'
Mr Bailey said as the van approached the destination, Burton was overtaken by a car and "sped off after it" before "losing control" and hit metal barriers about 500 metres from Rollerworld Derby in Mansfield Road.
"The defendant told police he couldn't explain why he sped up to the car but the prosecution say it was because he was under the influence of drugs and drink and he lost his temper," Mr Bailey said.
Derby Crown Court heard Burton was travelling at around "51mph" in a 40mph zone before the collision.
The court heard the two men in the back were flung out of the back and died from their injuries.
The defendant later told police he felt "unaffected" by the drink as he "habitually drinks 20 pints a day".
Family 'devastated'
In a victim impact statement, Mr Reeve's wife Zoe described her husband as a "much loved dad" and said the deaths had "devastated the family".
Mr Calf's wife Melanie said: "I feel like I don't have a purpose in life anymore."
Justin Ablott on behalf of Burton, said he had "profound sorrow" for what he had done.
"He's shown candour and cooperation throughout the investigation and the court process," Mr Ablott said.
"He's been full and complete and at no stage has he placed the blame on the shoulders of others."
