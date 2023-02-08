Work begins to improve Derby railway station
Published
Work has begun to improve a city's railway station, Network Rail has said.
The scheme to resurface platform one at Derby station will improve drainage, particularly during heavy downpours.
The new platform is set to be completed by end of March with work being carried out at night to reduce daytime disruption.
Danni Parker-Rankine, Network Rail's scheme project manager said: "This improvement will ultimately deliver a better platform for passengers."
John Robson, regional director of East Midlands and East Anglia, CrossCountry, which uses the station as part of its Penzance to Edinburgh route, said: "We are delighted that Network Rail is investing in new surfacing which will greatly improve the station experience in wet weather conditions.
"I'm really pleased this important improvement work is taking place at night which means our customers and train crew colleagues will not be inconvenienced."
Will Rogers, managing director at East Midlands Railway, said: "This major work to resurface Platform One at Derby station will deliver a much better, robust platform for our customers for many years to come."
