Repair Shop's Jay Blades calls for new generation of makers
- Published
Jay Blades, whose BBC One Repair Shop programme has brought a love of making into millions of households, has launched a national scheme to encourage young people into creative industries.
Blades, who said he had struggled at school due to dyslexia, said he wanted to inspire a new generation.
The Discover Creative Careers programme has been awarded over £1m from the Department for Culture, Media & Sport.
Blades was in Derby - one of the scheme's target areas - for the launch.
"My back story is just that I didn't do very well at school but the bottom line is that I have found my calling in making and when I make stuff, it feels like I've achieved something," said the presenter, who launched the scheme at the city's Museum of Making.
"University is not for everybody. I'm dyslexic and school - the academic side of things - wasn't great.
"But I'm brilliant with my hands. I can make stuff and I can solve problems and that's what you do as a maker.
"You come up with solutions to problems, or you come up with something new, and there's a whole avenue of making that we need young people for - we need these apprenticeships all over."
Blades told BBC Radio Derby the programme was "basically opening up the opportunities for the next generation, showing them you can make a career out of making".
He added: "The one thing that I want people to understand is that it doesn't matter where you start, you can still achieve something."
The programme will include regular online career events, featuring people from across the creative industries, termly lesson plans and resources for teachers.
There will also be an event to help people discover creative careers in November.
The programme is targeting dozens of areas across England.
Creative industries minister Julia Lopez said: "Our creative industries, which are worth an estimated £116bn to the UK economy, are thriving, providing fantastic job opportunities in sectors like film, design, music, fashion and video games.
"This programme will ensure our young people - and their parents - are informed, engaged and inspired to make the most of these opportunities, regardless of their background or where they live."
