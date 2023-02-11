Ripley nightclub licence revoked after spate of violence
A Derbyshire nightclub has had its licence revoked after a string of violent incidents, including a stabbing and a customer being glassed.
Amber Valley Borough Council heard the Crib Bar, in Ripley, was associated with 47 reports of violent disorder in just 12 months.
Two police officers were also assaulted during an incident at the Church Street venue, Derbyshire Police said.
The force said the "time had come" for "action to be taken".
A licensing hearing heard that between 31 October, 2021, and 17 October, 2022, a total of 42 police crime reports were generated naming the bar as the location.
The venue had also "demanded an increasing number of police resource" to deal with the disorder at the bar.
Police said on Halloween night in 2021 officers were called to reports of a man being stabbed three times in the stomach and an officer was assaulted while trying to disperse customers.
'Unfair and unhelpful'
Solicitor Nicholas Leviseur, representing Crib Bar, argued the force's case was "unfair" and "unhelpful", especially given the amount of work the bar had done with police.
He said the bar was being run "by a man who takes his responsibilities seriously".
However, Amber Valley Borough Council's licencing panel disagreed and voted to revoke the licence, the force said.
PC Ady Clarke, licensing officer for Derbyshire Police, said: "While it's sad that one of Ripley's night-time venues has closed in this manner the time had come for action to be taken.
"As far as we were concerned it was only a matter of time before another violent incident took place at the venue and the consequences of that could've been so much worse than had already happened.
"We welcome the decision of the licensing panel and will continue to work with licence holders in Ripley and across the county."
