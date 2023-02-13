Warning to residents after Derbyshire scrapyard fire

Old Whittington fireDerbyshire Fire and Rescue Service
The fire service is warning residents to keep windows closed

Residents are being warned to keep windows closed as firefighters tackle a blaze at a scrapyard.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said they were called to Armytage Industrial Estate on Station Road in Old Whittington, near Chesterfield, at 06:10 GMT on Monday.

Eight fire engines, a water carrier and a command unit are at the site bringing the fire under control, a spokesman said.

No injuries have been reported.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service
Firefighters were called to the site on Monday morning

