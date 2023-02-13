Two seriously injured in A38 crash

Two men were taken to hospital with serious injuries following a crash on a dual carriageway in Derbyshire.Derbyshire Police said a Range Rover SVR was travelling along the A38 southbound exit road, towards Somercotes, when it left the carriageway and crashed in a wooded area at about 00:20 GMT on Friday.The men were taken to the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham where they remain, the force added.Officers have appealed for anyone who was travelling along the A38 between the Somercotes junction and the M1 at the time and has information or dashcam footage to get in touch.