Chip shop owner gives takings to earthquake appeal
The owner of a Turkish takeaway in Derbyshire is donating a day's takings to the earthquake appeal.
Ali Sahin runs the Britannia Fishbar on Prince Charles Road in Mackworth but originally comes from Gaziantep, one of the areas most affected by the quakes.
His brother spent two days buried in rubble before being rescued after trying to help others, while others have been left homeless.
He said giving the money was the most effective way of helping.
'Scared and worried'
Mr Sahin, who moved to the UK from Turkey when he was 24, said some of his family were forced to flee in the middle of the night to escape with their lives.
He said he had spoken to some of his relatives but others still have phone and internet problems.
"Now you can't speak to them properly, they begin to cry," he said.
"They are scared and worried."
Mr Sahin said friends and former neighbours have been killed in the disaster, with others forced to live in tents or outside, and facing having their homes knocked down due to the damage to buildings.
He hopes his donation of Tuesday's takings can help humanitarian efforts in the region.
"When your family [and] friends are in that position, you can't imagine what it is like for them," he said.
"You want to do something but you can't go there to lend a hand.
"So I do this, which is nothing compared to what they are going through, but it is something."
