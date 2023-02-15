Wayne Thorpe: Jury finds Warburton worker died from natural causes
An inquest jury has ruled a bakery employee's death 12 days after a work injury was due to natural causes.
Wayne Thorpe, from Langley Mill, Derbyshire, had his arm crushed in machinery at a Warburtons plant in Eastwood, Nottinghamshire in 2015.
He was found dead "covered in blood" four days after having his arm wound redressed following a skin graft.
But the jury said a kidney infection and a heart condition contributed to his death.
Derby Coroners' Court heard Mr Thorpe, who had worked as a product packer and distribution operative at the bakery, got his arm trapped in machinery while supervising dough as it fell into tins in August 2015.
He attended Nottingham City Hospital on 4 August and underwent a skin graft operation three days later.
Mr Thorpe was found dead "covered in blood" on his sofa on 16 August - four days after having his wound redressed.
Derbyshire area coroner, Peter Nieto, told the jury asked the jury to consider if the blood loss was a contributing factor in Mr Thorpe's death.
A previous statement read by his family members said he was "unwell" at the 12 August appointment and raised concerns with his care.
Hospital staff earlier told the inquest that Mr Thorpe's wound had "95% healed" when he was seen on 12 August and he seemed "well in himself".
The coroner told the jury there was "no clear evidence" to suggest wrongdoing on behalf of the hospital.
Two pathologists who gave evidence in the case on Tuesday, differed in their opinion as to how Mr Thorpe died.
While both agreed on the kidney infection, one said blood loss made a "more than minimal contribution" while another said the loss was "not sufficient" in contributing to his death.
In a statement, Mr Thorpe's brother Robert Thorpe said the family was "devastated" by the loss.
"As a family, we've been trying to get some clarity and justice for Wayne ever since his untimely death in 2015, and particularly since my mother's death in 2019, it has been an extremely difficult wait for answers about what actually caused Wayne's death," he said.
Shrdha Kapoor, associate and solicitor at law firm Nelsons, added: "This long-awaited inquest allowed for all the factual evidence to be presented to the jury, alongside key evidence from the independent burns expert and pathologists, all of whom offered their opinions as to the ultimate cause of Wayne's death.
"With differing expert opinion, this case was not straightforward.
"Although the process has not answered all the family's concerns, we welcome the fact this long-delayed inquest has finally come to a conclusion."
Warburtons was prosecuted over Mr Thorpe's injury in 2017 and handed a seven-figure fine.
The company said it had made significant safety improvements since the accident.
