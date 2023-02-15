Chesterfield man guilty of screwdriver murder at church
A man has been found guilty of killing a 26-year-old father by stabbing him with a screwdriver in the grounds of an iconic Derbyshire church.
Billy Pearson was found unconscious near St Mary and All Saints Church in Chesterfield - known for its crooked spire - at 00:55 BST on 7 August.
He had suffered a deep wound to the back of his ear and died almost a week later in hospital.
Melusi Madaweni was convicted of murder following a trial at Derby Crown Court.
Derbyshire Police said they were first alerted to Madaweni when CCTV operators reported a man was in the area wearing just his trousers and a face covering.
Soon after, Madaweni, 30, was seen running near to the church.
He told officers someone had tried to attack him, and that he had taken a screwdriver from them.
Mr Pearson was found in the churchyard along with a balaclava and screwdriver.
He had suffered a deep wound to the back of his ear that was later found to have penetrated his brain.
Almost a week later a decision was made to turn off his life support machine.
Det Insp Steve Shaw, from Derbyshire Police, said Mr Pearson had been out socialising with his friends before the attack.
"At the end of the night, Billy had a chance encounter with Madaweni," he said.
"An argument occurred and a small fight broke out.
"Madaweni chose to go home, arm himself with two screwdrivers and returned to the town centre with the intent to seek out Mr Pearson and cause him serious harm."
The jury found Madaweni, of Chester Street, Chesterfield, guilty of murder following a two-week trial.
He is due to be sentenced on 20 February.
