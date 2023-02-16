Darley Dale: Former church to be turned into apartments
A Derbyshire church which has been vacant for 20 years is set to be converted into apartments.
Plans for the former Darley Hillside Methodist Church in Moor Lane, Darley Dale, have secured planning approval from Derbyshire Dales District Council.
It will be turned into three two-bed apartments and one one-bed apartment.
Darley Dale Town Council, along with six residents, had objected to the scheme, largely due to concerns over access and parking,
But officials felt it becoming housing would result in less traffic than its use as a community building of some sort, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Sarah Arbon, a planning officer at the council, said a decision on the reuse of the building had gone to appeal, with a planning inspector feeling a residential use was appropriate and the site had been sufficiently marketed as a community building but with no success.
Access to the site, off Moor Lane, will be widened to 4.9 metres (16ft) to help allay the safety concerns of some residents and highways officials.
Richard FitzHerbert, on the planning committee, said: "It is not a listed building but it is an important building, it has been empty for 20 years, it does need a change of use and a regeneration."
