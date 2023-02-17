Derby's A52 set for £475k safety improvements
- Published
A council has launched a project to make safety improvements to the A52 in Derby after receiving £475,000 from the government.
Derby City Council said it will spend the money on making further improvements to the road, which has been subject to years of development.
The funding has been made available by the Department For Transport.
The authority said the aim of the investment was "to address the risk of collisions and improve active travel".
At an executive scrutiny board meeting, the council confirmed the money would be spent on the Derby to Nottingham A52, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Derby City Council is yet to reveal how exactly the money will be spent, but a council report said that it could be used for the "removal or repositioning of roadside hazards" to widen footways, improvements to pedestrian crossings and cycle lanes.
The road has been subject to years of development, dating back to 2018.
From what was an original £9m project, the A52 improvements ended up costing more than £40m and saw numerous delays as a result.
A Derby City Council spokesperson said: "Keeping Derby's roads safe is a key priority and we are keen to explore new road safety initiatives.
"The Safer Roads Fund was established to encourage authorities to take a proactive approach to their road networks.
"This means identifying measures and taking action to remove risks from our roads to make them safer than they already are for road users."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.