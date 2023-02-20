Murderer who stabbed man with screwdriver jailed for life
- Published
A man who murdered another man by stabbing him in the head with a screwdriver has been jailed for life.
Melusi Madaweni killed 26-year-old Billy Pearson on the grounds of Chesterfield Parish Church, also known as the Crooked Spire, in the early hours of 7 August 2022.
At Derby Crown Court on Monday, Judge Robert Egbuna branded the 30-year-old's actions as "callous and brutal".
Madaweni, of Chesterfield, will have to serve a minimum of 25 years in prison.
'Senseless killing'
The court heard Mr Pearson was out with friends in Chesterfield on the night of 7 August when they came across Madaweni in the churchyard, with the two sides exchanging words.
But the conversation "became heated" when one of Mr Pearson's friends accused him of selling them fake drugs, which later turned into an altercation that saw Madaweni kicked.
The court was told Madaweni left the scene and returned to his home in Chester Street, arming himself with two screwdrivers and taking with him a balaclava and fingerless gloves, returning to the town centre to search for Mr Pearson.
After locating him, Madaweni stabbed him in the head, penetrating his brain. Mr Pearson's life support was turned off six days later.
The judge told the court Madaweni had refused to attend his sentencing out of "some form of protest" but said that the defendant "seemed happy" for the hearing to proceed in his absence.
He added: "You [Madaweni] adopted a boxer's stance to generate as much speed and power as one could, and struck downward toward Billy Pearson's head.
"It was a senseless killing. You have caused untold misery due to your rage."
Derbyshire Police stopped Madaweni following the attack, after he was seen running near the church.
Madaweni told officers Mr Pearson had tried to attack him, and that he had taken the screwdriver from him.
But after a two-week trial, a jury took less than an hour to reject Madaweni's account that Mr Pearson had taken the screwdrivers to the scene and that he had returned to the town centre to give them back.
'Breaks my heart'
Reading out a statement written by Mr Pearson's mother, prosecutor Gordon Aspden KC said: "I still can't believe that Billy is gone, it does not seem real.
"He had his whole life ahead of him. No parent should have to bury their child, but to lose them like this in such a violent and horrible way is cruel."
Mr Pearson leaves behind a three-year-old daughter.
In her statement, Mrs Pearson added: "She knows he is gone and not coming back but she can't seem to process it.
"She told me not to worry as Daddy is on the Moon, looking over us, and it breaks my heart."
