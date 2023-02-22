Man who lost part of both legs due to sepsis thanks well-wishers
A man who lost part of both of his legs due to sepsis has thanked well-wishers who donated to an online appeal.
Levi Dewey, of Willington, Derbyshire, fell ill in December and spent two weeks in a coma.
Just before his 21st birthday in January, he had the lower parts of his legs amputated.
An online appeal has now raised £86,000 and both he and his mother, Lara, said the generosity of friends and strangers was "incredible".
'Worst time ever'
Mr Dewey had enjoyed a day out watching football when he started to feel unwell.
Within days he was rushed to hospital but when his condition deteriorated, he went into septic shock and suffered multiple organ failure.
Lara Dewey said: "It was just the worst time ever, it was just horrible.
"Every day you just did not know, no-one could tell you if he was going to make it through or not.
"It was hour-by-hour and he was just static.
"We were told he had to start showing some signs of improvement or we might be having a different conversation."
When he started to improve, Mr Dewey knew the disease had damaged his body.
"I kind of knew from pretty early I was going to lose my legs because they were just black, they weren't really warm and I couldn't move my toes.
"But it was a relief I kept my knees, so in that way I am lucky," he said.
The online appeal was started by his girlfriend Anna Scott to help adapt the family house and buy prosthetic limbs.
Mr Dewey said: "I can't thank people enough for donating or even just leaving a message, because we have read them all."
His mother added: "We have had little donations, we have had huge donations.
"And just the words of support they have put on there have been incredible.
"They have been really positive and Levi and I have had a little cry sometimes because we cannot believe how kind people are and how generous they are."
