Derby care resident 'slept in armchair for two months'
- Published
A care provider has been placed into special measures after inspectors found multiples issues, including a resident sleeping in an armchair for two months.
CRT- Derby Extra Cares provides personal care to people living in their own flats at Greenwich Gardens, Parkland View and Cedar House in the city.
It has now been rated "inadequate" by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).
The provider has six months to make "significant improvements".
CRT offers services for 122 residents in three assisted living settings, with a range of needs such as autism, learning and physical disabilities, mental health support and people living with dementia.
The published report said one resident had been sleeping in an armchair for the past two months.
A staff member told inspectors they had raised concerns to managers, "who had not acted" and felt the person was being neglected.
'Not receiving support'
Residents told inspectors staff "did not always use facemasks" when supporting them and said PPE and continence aids were "not always safely disposed of and left in their flats".
Staff "did not always stay for the full duration of scheduled care calls", inspectors added.
One relative also reported that "staff sometimes miss visits as they're so busy", while another told the CQC they were concerned a person was "not receiving support to change into clean clothes".
In addition, inspectors found medication wasn't always given on time and 33 staff members employed since September 2021 had not completed all mandatory training.
However, one resident who spoke to inspectors, said the care was "excellent".
The CQC said: "The overall rating for this service is inadequate and the service is therefore in special measures.
"This means we will keep the service under review and if we do not propose to cancel the provider's registration, we will re-inspect within six months to check for significant improvements."
The BBC has contacted CRT for a comment.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.