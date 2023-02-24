Family launches legal action over mother's death in Tenerife crash
- Published
The family of a British woman killed in what they claim was a hit-and-run in Tenerife have begun legal action over a judge's decision to close the police investigation.
Michelle Exton was on holiday in the Canary Islands when she was hit by a van on 11 December.
The 50-year-old, from Dronfield, died from her injuries four days later.
Lawyers at Irwin Mitchell said police launched a hunt to trace the driver but the case was closed after three weeks.
Ms Exton and her mother Ann, 75, were hit by a van which mounted the pavement near the resort of Golf del Sur at about 20:30.
She suffered catastrophic head injuries and died in hospital, while her mother sustained serious rib injuries.
The family has instructed lawyers to file court documents asking for a judge to re-open the case, Irwin Mitchell said.
Three weeks after the crash a judge "stayed" the investigation, meaning the case was closed and police were effectively barred from investigating further.
Ms Exton's daughter, Sophia, 23, said: "We'd do anything to have mum back in our lives but we know that's not possible.
"Our focus now is on at least trying to honour her memory by getting the justice for mum that she deserves.
"We want the authorities to leave no stone unturned in trying to trace the driver."
Irwin Mitchell has called on the Spanish authorities to recommence the investigation.
James Riley, associate solicitor, appealed for any witnesses or anyone with information on the crash to get in touch.
"Michelle's loved ones are devastated by her death and how what was meant to be an enjoyable holiday ended in such tragedy," he said.
"The decision by the judge to stay the investigation has only added to their pain.
"Michelle's family believe that the decision was made before a thorough and proper investigation could be carried out and has denied them the chance to see the driver brought to justice."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.