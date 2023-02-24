Peace procession in Derby to mark Ukraine war anniversary
- Published
A peace procession is due to take place in Derby to mark the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The procession will begin at Cathedral Green at 18:00 GMT and head to the Market Place at 18:30.
It will then return via Iron Gate to Derby Cathedral tower. The cathedral will be open until 19:30.
The mayor of Derby, Robin Wood, said: "The invasion of Ukraine has shocked and saddened many people all over the world."
Derby Cathedral will be open for quiet prayer and reflection.
'Show solidarity'
There will also be an opportunity to attend a Ukraine Anniversary Prayer Vigil, which is taking place on Sunday.
In a statement, the cathedral said the vigil would feature contributions from representatives across Derby and Derbyshire's diverse faith communities.
The service will start at 14:00 and finish at 15:00, with an opportunity to write a message of hope or light a candle after the service.
A national minute's silence will also be held on Friday at 11:00.
Mr Wood added: "We feel it's only right to come together and show solidarity for the people affected one year on, so if you can spare the time, please come along to these events."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk