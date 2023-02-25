Boy, 14, arrested after car crashes into Derby house
- Published
A 14-year-old boy has been arrested after a car crashed into a house in Derby.
Derbyshire Police said it happened in Grampian Way, near the roundabout that leads to Swallowdale Road, at about 02:30 GMT.
The teenager was taken to hospital with what are thought to be minor injuries.
The force said no-one else was physically harmed and that the road had been closed due to damage caused to the house by the collision.
A police spokesperson added diversions were in place and that the public should keep away from the building.
