Boy arrested after teenager stabbed at park

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested after a teenager was stabbed during a robbery at a park in Derby.Derbyshire Police said a group of young people approached the 17-year-old male victim and demanded his bag before he was stabbed in the leg.The teenager was taken to hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening after the attack at Bass Recreation Ground just before 18:00 GMT on Sunday.A 15-year-old boy from Derby was detained on suspicion of robbery, GBH, and possession of an offensive weapon, and remains in police custody.