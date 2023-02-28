Derbyshire food pantries get £150k funding boost
- Published
A food pantry scheme which has been used by nearly triple the expected number of people has been given £150,000 of funding.
Derbyshire County Council's cabinet agreed to provide the funding to Rural Action Derbyshire to continue the Affordable Food Network (AFN).
The money will fund seven existing food pantries across the county.
Documents show that some of the centres need a waiting list after more than 2,000 households used the service.
The seven pantries are in Bolsover, Chesterfield, Derbyshire Dales, North East Derbyshire and Amber Valley, reports the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
They aim to reduce the use of food banks while giving people the sense of well-being that comes from making a small financial contribution towards food instead of feeling reliant upon handouts.
A council report stated there was a "considerable unmet need in Derbyshire" for increased funding of this initiative.
The funding will cover the 2023/24 financial year and five more planned pantries.
