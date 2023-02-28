Derby teenager guilty of attempted murder after shooting
A teenager has been found guilty of attempting to murder a man who he shot in the stomach with a sawn-off shotgun.
Tafa Whittaker, 17, shot the man after a dispute between the victim, his friend, and a group of youths on 14 September, Derbyshire Police said.
The 34-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and had to undergo multiple operations.
Whittaker, of Wild Street, Derby, was found guilty of attempted murder after a trial at Derby Crown Court.
He was remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced on 27 April.
The shooting happened on the evening of 14 September 2022 in Ilford Road, Mackworth.
Raffique Harris, 18, of Cheviot Street, was found not guilty of attempted murder and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
Tavonga Shoko, 18, of St Quentin Close, was found not guilty of assisting an offender.
Both men were discharged by the court.
