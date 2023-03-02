Derby care service branded inadequate in first inspection
A care provider has been branded inadequate by a government watchdog on its first inspection.
Bhandal Care, based in Derby, has been told to "significantly improve" or face further action by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).
Inspectors found care calls for service users were "often late" and had concerns around medicine management.
The service has been placed into special measures and will be re-inspected within six months.
The service provides support to older and younger adults living with physical and sensory disabilities, dementia and mental health or learning disabilities or autism.
At the time of the inspection there were 29 people using the service.
'Often rushed'
Inspectors said recruitment of staff was "not safe" as not all required recruitment checks had been completed.
A report said "almost all relatives" raised the lateness of care calls. One relative told the CQC they felt staff were "often rushed" and incontinence pads were not always checked.
One family member of a person using the service said they felt "standards had slipped" and they were "short-staffed".
But another relative said the care was "good".
Staff themselves raised workforce numbers with inspectors with one member of the team telling them they were often asked to come in on their days off.
The registered manager also told inspectors they were working care calls to cover the care staff shortage but had hired more staff to start work after the inspection, which was carried out in December 2022.
A CQC inspector said: "The overall rating for this service is inadequate and the service is therefore in special measures.
"This means we will keep the service under review and, if we do not propose to cancel the provider's registration, we will re-inspect within six months to check for significant improvements."
The BBC has contacted Bhandal Care for a comment.
