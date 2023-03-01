Boy charged after teenager stabbed at park

A 15-year-old boy has been charged after a teenager was stabbed during a robbery at a park in Derby.Police said a group of young people approached the 17-year-old male victim at Bass Recreation Ground just before 18:00 GMT on Sunday.The group demanded his bag before he was stabbed in the leg, the force said, adding he suffered injuries not thought to be life-threatening.The 15-year-old boy, from Derby, has been charged with two counts of robbery, grievous bodily harm, and possession of an offensive weapon.