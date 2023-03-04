Ilkeston disco for disabled adults grows into key social event
- Published
A monthly disco which started as a gathering for a handful of friends has become a key social event for disabled people, its organiser has said.
Vicky Johnson started hosting small additional needs discos at the function room she runs, in Ilkeston in Derbyshire, so her music-loving son Regan could be a DJ six years ago.
But Regan, 24, now plays his sets to up to 60 people a month.
Mrs Johnson said attendees had formed friendships that would last for life.
Regan said: "I love to see people enjoying themselves at the the disco."
His mum added: "Regan has had disabilities since he developed a brain tumour as a young child but he absolutely loves his music.
"He wanted to be a DJ so a few years back we just started doing really small events at Gladstone Lodge, once a month.
"At the start we had about five or six people we knew coming along.
"It was small, intimate and just a really nice atmosphere where everyone could have a dance, a sing and a bite to eat.
"We didn't advertise it but word got round and more and more people started to come.
"Now it's become the absolute social highlight of the month for so many people who might not feel comfortable going to the pub or a nightclub but can come here and relax have a great time.
"As soon as one disco ends, everyone's looking forward to the next one as it's the social highlight of the month."
Mrs Johnson said: "One of the things we became aware of as Regan got older is that while there is quite a lot of support out there for children with additional needs, it kind of drops off when they become adults.
"There aren't really those opportunities to socialise somewhere they feel comfortable."
She said the events were not run to make a profit.
"We charge £2 to cover the cost of the food and carers come for free," she said.
"It's important for them to get out and socialise too because caring for someone can be isolating."
"We get people coming from Derby, Chesterfield - all over the place - and people have formed friendships that will last for life."
