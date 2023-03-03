Energy prices could threaten council leisure centres
The potential closure of leisure centres cannot be ruled out due to soaring energy costs, a Derbyshire council has said.
Amber Valley Borough Council had faced a potential government-imposed freeze on spending with it once predicting a budget deficit of more than £2.3m.
Now it said a predicted balanced budget had been upset by a spike in bills.
Deputy leader Tony Harper said energy costs had gone up by £1m but shutting some centres would be a last resort.
Financial concerns
Problems with supply along with rising demand meant global gas and electricity prices rose sharply in 2022.
This has had an impact on households, businesses and organisations like councils which run large buildings like leisure centres.
Amber Valley funds four, in Alfreton, Belper, Heanor and Ripley.
Mr Harper said any closures would be "bottom of the list" but he was concerned about the impact of further price rises on their vulnerable finances.
Deficit cut
"We have to look for a way round it because we don't want to close any of the leisure centres but we have to make ends meet.
"We are working really hard to balance the books and get us back on an even keel and that would have happened had it not been for the volatility in the energy prices," he said.
The council had faced government sanction after its reserves were due to go as low as £555,000 but were now predicted to reach £6.4m by next year.
It also said it anticipated reducing the budget deficit by £1.25m by the end of March 2023.
"We don't know what is going to happen tomorrow with the energy prices and that is the problem and frustration.
"We want to get a balanced budget but we have to get the right atmosphere to be able to do that," said Mr Harper.
The Conservative-run authority has approved a 2.75% council tax increase.
