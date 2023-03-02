Deadlock broken as Derby City Council approves budget plans
Derby City Council has voted to approve its budget for the upcoming financial year, three days after it was controversially rejected.
The plans propose more than £16m of cuts to front-line services and a 4.99% council tax hike.
Thursday's meeting was a continuation of a fierce four-hour debate which saw the plans rejected on Monday.
Councillors backed the budget by 15 votes to 7, however more than 55% of the council did not vote.
During a spikey hearing, Chris Poulter, leader of the Conservative-led authority, said his party's financial plans were the "best possible available budget".
He said there was "little to no wriggle room for significant changes" within the plans.
The council has been vocal about its challenges in balancing its books in the run-up to the budget, amid what is repeatedly referred to as a "perfect storm" of rising inflation and demand for services.
A slight addendum made to the plans ahead of the meeting saw a further £105,000 set aside for two new full-time special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) officers.
But Liberal Democrat leader, Ruth Skelto, described the new funding as "very disappointing".
The party had two amendments, one focussing on SEND spending, fail at Monday's meeting.
Labour group leader Baggy Shanker said the budget had come from an "incompetent cabinet".
The group has repeatedly asked for changes to the budget that would involve reallocating money earmarked for the Sinfin waste plant to help keep down residents' bills.
He welcomed the SEND funding, but said: "It's not really going to make a bad budget any better."