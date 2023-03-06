Two in hospital after crash near Derbyshire leisure centre

Bakewell Road MatlockGoogle
The A6 Bakewell Road was briefly closed between the junction for the Arc Leisure Centre and the A615

A man and a woman have been taken to hospital after a car crash in Matlock.

Derbyshire Police said officers were called at about 14:00 GMT on Monday, and found a car on its side on the A6 Bakewell Road.

Both in the vehicle were taken to Chesterfield Royal Hospital, the force said, with their injuries "not thought to be life-threatening".

The road was closed between the Arc Leisure Centre and the junction with the A615, but has now reopened.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.