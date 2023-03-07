Derby primary school targeted by arsonist praised by watchdog
A school which was targeted in a devastating arson attack has been praised by education inspectors.
St Mary's Voluntary Academy, in Derby, was severely damaged by a fire in October 2020.
Pupils lost all their books and equipment and were forced to learn in temporary locations while a suitable replacement building was found.
The school was rated as outstanding by Ofsted inspectors in four out of five categories, and as good overall.
It was among several buildings targeted by Johnny Brady over a three-month period. He was given a hospital order in September.
While a new building is constructed on the former site in Broadway, Derby, the 356-pupil school has been based at St James House, Mansfield Road.
During a visit in January, inspectors found that pupils showed "kindness and respect to each other".
"They are keen to play a positive role in their community," they said.
The report said that leaders have managed the school, which is part of the St Ralph Sherwin Trust, during an unprecedented period of challenge since the fire, keeping the school community together.
Amanda Greaves, executive headteacher, said: "Despite a challenging few years with the pandemic and the fire, the team has continued to ensure our pupils receive the best Catholic education possible.
"I am so incredibly proud of the school team and this achievement in the most challenging of circumstances, their dedication to our children and wider community shone through the report."
The school's new eco-building is expected to be finished by the end of 2023.
