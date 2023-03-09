Derby Riverside: New flood defences planned for city
Plans for new flood defences in Derby are set to be approved by the city council.
The proposals to transform Derby Riverside are due to go before the authority's cabinet next week.
The council has secured £82.5m of funding for the plans, which include a new flood wall from Causey Bridge to the railway at Derwent Bridge.
A planning application has been submitted and if it is approved, work would start on site in 2024.
'Protecting livelihoods'
Several office buildings are also proposed to be removed around Stuart Street and Derwent Street as part of the project, which will then see the remaining area "transformed with sustainable developments and green open spaces along the river", the authority said.
The council said it would work with landowners and businesses to buy the land and property required for the Our City, Our River (OCOR) project, which was awarded extra government funding in 2021 and 2022 to deliver the Derby Riverside improvements.
Councillor Steve Hassall, cabinet member for regeneration, decarbonisation, strategic planning and transport, said: "Derby Riverside presents an exciting opportunity to transform the area for the better, opening up new spaces and opportunities.
"We know the importance of protecting livelihoods and businesses, and these flood defence works will provide resilience to key employment areas of the city."
The council's cabinet will be asked to approve the next phase of the OCOR project, which will include design, procurement and construction, as well as the plan for acquiring land and the acceptance of a further £1m of funding from the Environment Agency.