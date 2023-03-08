Michelle Exton: Lawyers appeal over mother's death in Tenerife crash
Lawyers representing the family of a British woman killed in what they claim was a hit-and-run in Tenerife are appealing against a judge's decision to close the case.
Michelle Exton was on holiday when she was hit by a van on 11 December, with the 50-year-old dying from her injuries four days later.
A police investigation was closed by a judge after three weeks.
An application to reopen the probe has been rejected, leading to the appeal.
Ms Exton, from Dronfield, Derbyshire, and her mother Ann, 75, were hit by a van that mounted the pavement near the resort of Golf del Sur.
She died from her injuries in hospital, while her mother sustained serious rib injuries.
Three weeks after the crash a judge "stayed" the investigation, meaning the case was closed and police were effectively barred from investigating further.
Law firm Irwin Mitchell said the driver of the van - which the family has been told could have been a Nissan Primastar, Renault Traffic, or Vauxhall Vivaro - is described as a white man, about 5ft 8in and with a bald or closely-shaven head.
The passenger-side wing mirror of the vehicle fell off in the crash and was left behind at the scene.
James Riley, associate solicitor at Irwin Mitchell, said Ms Exton's family was "extremely disappointed" by the situation.
"They still firmly believe that the original decision to close the investigation was made too soon and before all lines of enquiry could be thoroughly explored," he said.
"We urge the Spanish authorities to work alongside us and Michelle's family so they can be provided with the answers they deserve."
Sophia Exton, 23, urged anyone with any information on her mother's death to get in touch.
"Even the smallest piece of information could make all the difference," she said.
"We know nothing can bring her back but we now want to help her by at least establishing answers as to what happened and obtaining justice in her memory."
