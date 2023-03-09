Snow falls across the East Midlands

Snow in AshbourneShamrock_Sean
The Peak District is braced for more snow later.
By Amy Phipps
BBC News

Snow has arrived in East Midlands with more expected to fall throughout the day.

An amber warning for significant disruption has been issued by the Met Office for the Peak District area between 15:00 GMT on Thursday and 12:00 on Friday, with a yellow warning for the rest of the region.

Motorists have been advised to allow extra time for travelling.

BBC Weather Watchers have been sharing pictures from around the region.

hughfromalice
Most of the East Midlands has had a dusting of snow, including Lubenham, Leicestershire

National Highways has issued a severe weather alert across parts of the UK including the Midlands.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said: "Hazardous driving conditions around the county this morning with more to come.

"Please allow extra time for the journey this morning if you need to travel and make sure your speed is appropriate to the conditions."

Other forces have also issued warnings about driving.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Derbyshire County Council said it had closed the A6024 Holme Moss due to "difficult conditions" caused by the snow.

It said: "Snow is forecast across Derbyshire during the day so more roads, especially on higher routes in the Peak District, could close later.

"Gritters are out on all the high routes at the moment."

Rushup Edge and Winnatt's Pass are also closed because of snow.

Gardener Jan
Ruddington has had a light dusting

East Midlands Ambulance Service has asked people to only travel if necessary.

Those that do have been told to wear warm clothing, use main roads and to clear the car of snow and ice properly before setting off.

Janice Dyson
Wingerworth in Derbyshire was looking wintry

