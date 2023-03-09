Snow falls across the East Midlands
- Published
Snow has arrived in East Midlands with more expected to fall throughout the day.
An amber warning for significant disruption has been issued by the Met Office for the Peak District area between 15:00 GMT on Thursday and 12:00 on Friday, with a yellow warning for the rest of the region.
Motorists have been advised to allow extra time for travelling.
BBC Weather Watchers have been sharing pictures from around the region.
National Highways has issued a severe weather alert across parts of the UK including the Midlands.
Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said: "Hazardous driving conditions around the county this morning with more to come.
"Please allow extra time for the journey this morning if you need to travel and make sure your speed is appropriate to the conditions."
Other forces have also issued warnings about driving.
Traffic update @ 23:25. Message for all motorists, due to the snow throughout the county and country, please drive carefully on all roads and be aware of other motorists and road conditions during your journey.— Leicestershire Police (@leicspolice) March 8, 2023
Derbyshire County Council said it had closed the A6024 Holme Moss due to "difficult conditions" caused by the snow.
It said: "Snow is forecast across Derbyshire during the day so more roads, especially on higher routes in the Peak District, could close later.
"Gritters are out on all the high routes at the moment."
Rushup Edge and Winnatt's Pass are also closed because of snow.
East Midlands Ambulance Service has asked people to only travel if necessary.
Those that do have been told to wear warm clothing, use main roads and to clear the car of snow and ice properly before setting off.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.