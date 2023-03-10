East Midlands: Snow causes second day of disruption
The runway at East Midlands Airport has been temporarily closed for a second day after more heavy snowfall.
The Leicestershire airport announced the closure on social media just after 05:00 GMT and said flights would resume at the earliest opportunity.
Several roads in Derbyshire's Peak District have also been closed due to the continued wintry weather.
Derbyshire County Council has advised people not to travel unless absolutely necessary.
"Wild weather is persisting in the north of the county with high winds and fresh snowfall causing drifting snow, particularly on rural roads in the High Peak and Derbyshire Dales," the authority said.
"Current conditions are expected to continue into the morning and the advice is still not to travel unless you really need to."
More than a dozen roads in Derbyshire have been closed including Winnats Pass, Rushup Edge and the A57 Snake Pass.
Some of the closures were due to fallen trees blocking roads and the council said stuck vehicles were also causing issues.
Travel conditions have also disrupted public transport with no Arriva bus services currently operating in Leicester.
The A50 between Groby and Markfield was also blocked by a backlog of lorries and cars, with police urging drivers to use other routes instead.
Several schools in Derbyshire are reporting closures due to the weather and poor road conditions.
Whaley Bridge Primary School and Renishaw Primary School were among those not opening.
