Derby nursery closure foregone conclusion, union fears
Published
The closure of a city nursery school is a foregone conclusion despite the opposition of families, a union has said.
Derby City Council is due to decide the future of Ashgate Nursery School, which it runs, at a meeting on Wednesday.
The authority said Ashgate had suffered from the combined impact of the Covid pandemic and reducing numbers of children on roll.
However Unison said 91% of respondents to a consultation opposed the closure.
The seven-week consultation was launched by the council in January.
A city council report said the number of pupils, aged two to four, had dropped from 96 in summer 2019 to 79 in summer 2022.
It also said the nursery, in Stepping Lane, was predicted to have an "irreversible" deficit of £134,580 by the end of March this year.
'Fearful'
The council said the growing trend of parents working from home after Covid had reduced the nursery's income because fewer of them were buying additional childcare sessions.
However, Unison said the council's suggestion of moving Ashgate's pupils to nearby Central Nursery School were also dismissed by more than 82% of those who took part in the online consultation.
Unison Derby City branch secretary Becky Everett said: "From the very beginning, school staff have told us that the closure felt like a foregone conclusion, and they were incredibly fearful for their future.
"Over 91% of respondents oppose the Ashgate closure, yet Derby City Council will likely progress to the next stage of the consultation process at their meeting on Wednesday.
"This makes a mockery of the process and ignores the concerns of parents and residents who see the school as a focal point for family and community activity."
Unison East Midlands regional organiser Emma Roberts said: "There must always be a presumption against closure when consulting with regards to maintained nurseries. That is not the case here.
"Every inch of the consultation works on the basis it will close with no alternative avenues explored.
"There must be fair and long-term funding for maintained nursery schools."
A spokesperson for the council said: "There are significant concerns about the future viability of Ashgate Nursery School due to the impact of the pandemic and the falling number of children registered at the nursery.
"If the decision is made that Ashgate Nursery School should close, measures have already been put in place to provide alternative places at Central Nursery School.
"The final proposals will now go to cabinet."
