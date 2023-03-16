Buxton: Major route repoens after landslip repair work
- Published
A major road between two Derbyshire towns has fully reopened after major repairs following a landslip more than three years ago.
The A5004 at Shallcross, between Buxton and Whaley Bridge, was reduced to a single carriageway in November 2019.
Derbyshire County Council said work had been carried out to repair the road and pavement, and rebuild stone walls.
Bedrock from deep below the ground has been used to build a reinforced earth wall to support the road surface.
The council thanked road users for their patience during the "complex" job.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.