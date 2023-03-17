Images show progress in Derby Market Hall revamp
- Published
New images have revealed the progress made in the extensive renovation of a Derby landmark.
The Grade II listed Market Hall has been closed for four years while the elaborate roof has been repaired.
Around £21m has so far been spent but the final bill could be as much as £35m.
The city council said it hoped the hall would be open by 2024 and would give Derby "the best indoor market in the country".
The Market Hall was first opened in 1866 but by the beginning the 21st Century it had fallen into disrepair and the roof was declared unsafe.
Mick Barker deputy leader of Derby City Council said he was impressed with the progress
"We are seeing something I have not seen before and I have lived with this project for about five or six years.
"I have only seen it from up above when we repaired the roof but now to see it empty and to see the size of it inside, it has taken my breath away.
"The vision is quite simple - we hope and want the best indoor market that we can get in the country," he said.
The plan is for the area to be a flexible space, used for entertainment and restaurants as well as markets.
Mark Jones from Wates Construction said 16 miles of scaffolding had to be put in place so the roof could be rebuilt while work carried on below.
"What you are looking at is the historical roof and what is really important is the work we have done has kept the traditional look of the roof.
"But it is also suitable for the standards required of this building going forward.
"All the windows around the edge have been replaced and the central window has been lifted up," he said.
