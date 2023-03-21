World Poetry Day: Derby Theatre hosts open mic event
A Derby arts group is to hold an open mic marathon to mark World Poetry Day.
Derby CAN (Creative Arts Network) is working with Derby Theatre to host the event which will take place at the theatre café on Tuesday.
It will run from 12:00 GMT until 18:00 GMT for family-friendly poetry and 18:00 GMT to 21:00 GMT for pieces for an adult audience.
Samantha Rushton, producer, said: "Derby has so many great voices [and] creative minds."
Ms Rushton added there were a range of poetry networks in the city.
"We are a city of many languages, visual and audio, and at every opportunity we want to platform those voices of the city," she said.
"This is a great chance to open our doors for those who might want to drop in and watch this pop up event over a cuppa and start conversations, or those who want to perform and feel like they are continuing to form the fabric of our city."
She said the event, which was open to all, would include artists, students, schools, community and local projects.
People are also being invited to come along and watch.
