Derby: Car crashes into shop at Wyvern Retail Park

A car has crashed into a shop at a Derby retail park.

Derbyshire Constabulary said they were called to a report of a single vehicle collision at Wyvern Retail Park in Chaddesden just after 08:10 GMT.

East Midlands Ambulance Service and the air ambulance were also in attendance at the scene.

The area has been cordoned off by officers and motorists have been asked to avoid the area while an investigation is under way.

