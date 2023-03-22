Driver dies after car crashes into shop at Derby retail park

Police at the scene of crash at Wyvern Retail Park
Wyvern Retail Park had been cordoned off after a car crashed into a fire door at Carpetright

A 72-year-old man has died after the car he was driving crashed into a shop at a Derby retail park.

Emergency services were called to a report of a single-vehicle crash at Wyvern Retail Park, in Chaddesden, just after 08:10 GMT on Tuesday.

Police said the driver died a short time after his grey Honda 5 crashed into a fire door at Carpetright.

His family have been informed and a file is being prepared for the coroner, Derbyshire Constabulary added.

East Midlands Ambulance Service and the Air Ambulance also attended the scene but the driver died a short time later

