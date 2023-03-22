Free minibuses to serve Spondon and Allestree after routes axed
A free bus service is being launched in a Derby village that saw its main service scrapped.
Trentbarton axed its Spondon Flyer route in September after telling users it was running at a loss.
Derby City Council says a new 16-seater minibus will run from Monday between the edge of the village and its centre.
A second minibus will operate a route in Allestree and Darley Abbey to partially cover the service previously provided by the 17a.
The council said the new services, operated by Derbyshire Community Transport, would be free initially but a fare may be added at a later date.
It comes after a petition was signed by hundreds of people and a public meeting called in Spondon to protest against the decision to permanently scrap the Spondon Flyer.
'Vital links'
The new services will run from Monday to Friday on a trial basis lasting at least three months, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The council said while the new services did not connect to Derby city centre, they would help to keep residents connected to their local amenities.
Liz Ensouf, managing director of Derbyshire Community Transport, said: "We are delighted to be working in partnership with Derby City Council to restore these vital links from Allestree and Darley Abbey to Park Farm, Shopping Centre, as well as locally in Spondon.
"We're confident that these community services will assist many people living in these areas to access the amenities and facilities that they require."
