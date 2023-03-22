Police appeal after break-in at Newhall Sainsbury's Local
Police have appealed for information after a supermarket was broken into in Derbyshire.
Officers were called to a report of a burglary at the Sainsbury's Local in High Street, Newhall, Swadlincote, just before 01:00 GMT on Wednesday.
Derbyshire Constabulary said three men entered the convenience store and left in a black 4x4-type vehicle.
An increased police presence will remain in the area while inquiries continue, the force added.
Police have asked anyone who saw any vehicles or people acting suspiciously around the time of the break-in to contact them.
