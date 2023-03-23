Ilkeston school pays tribute to teacher who fought in World War One
A junior school has paid tribute to a former teacher who fought in World War One and lay in an unmarked grave for more than a century.
Herbert Henry Tingle was assistant master of Granby School, in Ilkeston, Derbyshire.
He served with the 10th Battalion Sherwood Foresters and returned home after the war but died in 1920 a result of injuries he suffered.
A dedication ceremony was held on Tuesday.
The event took place at Ilkeston's Park Cemetery where Pte Tingle was buried in 1920.
His grave was unmarked for more than 100 years before staff and pupils at the school researched his story, traced his surviving family and discovered his final resting place.
Their project resulted in his recognition by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, which organised a headstone to mark his grave.
At the ceremony, pupils from the school were joined by Lord Lieutenant of Derbyshire Elizabeth Fothergill and other dignitaries as well as representatives of the Mercian Regiment, the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, and the Royal British Legion.
