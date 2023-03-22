Firefighter in hospital after Derbyshire crash
A female firefighter has been airlifted to hospital after a crash.
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said one of its engines crashed in Hassop Road, Hassop, while returning from an incident at about 16:45 GMT on Tuesday.
Four other crew members travelling in the vehicle sustained minor injuries, a statement said.
A spokesman for the fire service said no other vehicles were involved, adding it was working with police to establish what happened.
