Van driver freed after narrow bridge blunder in village
- Published
A van driver had to be rescued after becoming wedged on a narrow bridge in a Derbyshire village.
Derbyshire Police said officers were called to the stricken hire vehicle at Bailey Bridge in Walton-on-Trent on Monday.
The local policing team said the van was 8ft (2.4m) wide but the bridge was 7ft 6in (2.28m) wide.
After two-and-a-half hours, the vehicle was released by a specialist recovery team using a pulley system.
The force said the driver was reported for failing to adhere to the width limit and the matter would be raised with National Highways to try to come up with a long-term solution.
It added: "The irony of the Gap logo was not lost on the attending officers."
