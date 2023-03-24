Thornbridge Hall: Stately home wins appeal over lockdown development
- Published
The owner of a Grade II-listed stately home has won an appeal to keep a driveway, car park and cafe that were built without permission.
The Planning Inspectorate has allowed Thornbridge Hall, near Bakewell in Derbyshire, to retain the development.
Owner Emma Harrison was told to tear down the new infrastructure by the Peak District National Park Authority, after it was built during a Covid lockdown.
However, this order has been overturned following an appeal.
Mrs Harrison was told to remove the half-mile driveway alongside the car park and cafe by the authority, which first became aware of the developments in March 2021.
It said the works had not been granted permission and went against its planning policy.
However, the Planning Inspectorate has said they should stay due to "the increase in opportunities for the general public, the various community groups, schools and other organisations to experience the Hall and its grounds".
A Planning Inspectorate report said the developments allowed the house to reach a "much wider audience", which will help support the local communities' health and wellbeing.
The inspector said he understood the decision would be "disappointing" for some residents, but the matters did not warrant the dismissal of the appeal.
In a Facebook post, Thornbridge Estate said: "Thank you to all the friends of Thornbridge far and wide. We can now ensure that Thornbridge is for everyone, forever."
A Peak District National Park Authority spokesperson says it "respects" the decision made and will take time to "assess the full implications".
"The object of the Authority's decision to take enforcement action was to ensure the unique character of this very important Grade II-listed hall and associated structures, set within a Registered Park and Garden and Conservation Area, was protected," the spokesperson said.
"The formal planning and development management process administered by the Authority remains crucial to safeguarding the special qualities of the Peak District National Park.
"We will continue to ensure this remains the case with all applications and, where necessary, by issuing enforcement notices to help protect the area's unique characteristics."
