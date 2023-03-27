Cost of living: Derbyshire chip shop that opened in 1961 to close
A chip shop owner is shutting for good after he first opened in a town more than 60 years ago.
Dennis Jackson, a staple part of the community in Ilkeston, Derbyshire, since 1961, said the cost-of-living crisis was partly to blame.
The 84-year-old will hang up his apron on 8 April and said it would be an emotional day.
"I'll have more than a lump in my throat I imagine," he said.
Jackson's Chippie, known locally as Jackos, first appeared in Market Street before moving to its current location, further down the same road, in 1982.
After leaving the air force, Mr Jackson said he had been "short of a job" until a friend of his dad's said he could work peeling potatoes in a chip shop.
After crafting the art of peeling spuds, Mr Jackson learned how to fry fish.
"After a day, he said I was a born natural.
"It just seemed to suit me and I got all my money together, sold my scooter and bought my own place," he said.
Mr Jackson said his decision to close was age-related and financial.
Chip shops have been particularly hit, due to the cost of sunflower oil and energy.
"Fish and chips should be the cheapest meal out, but it's a struggle for a lot of people," he said.
"My fish costs went up double in 2022. I've been quoted for my gas and it's quadrupled. It's another £300 to find.
"Anybody can stand here and give the stuff away, but you still need to make a bit of profit at the end of the day."
Mr Jackson said he would feel emotional when he tips the last batch of chips into the fryer.
"But the time's right and you've got to have a bit of life afterwards," he said.
"I got through my 60s like a piece of cake, I sailed through my 70s quite all right but when I hit 80, I went a bit achy.
"Nobody in my family lived until they were 90 - I intend to break that record.
"What I'd like to say to the town is thanks for having me.
"My customers are the best in the world."
