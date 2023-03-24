Northern lights: 'Magnificent' displays captured in East Midlands

Aurora Borealis over Nottinghamshire captured in timelapse video

By Amy Phipps
BBC News

The northern lights have been captured by photographers across the East Midlands.

The colourful glow in the sky, also known as the Aurora Borealis, was visible across the country on Thursday night.

It came less than a month after the aurora - normally only seen from more northern countries - was seen all across the UK.

Nigel Wood
Nigel Wood saw the aurora in Langar, Nottinghamshire, just before midnight

The display is caused by highly charged solar wind particles from the sun colliding with air molecules in the earth's atmosphere and transferring their energy into light.

BBC Weather said the aurora can be particularly strong around the equinox, which happened earlier in the week.

It said aurora activity was also increasing as the sun reached the most active part of its 11-year cycle in 2025.

Suzanne D
The northern lights were seen in Turnditch, Derbyshire
lanniehyg
And the light show was visible above rooftops in Farnsfield, Nottinghamshire

Paul Joels saw the "magnificent display" just outside Sibthorpe, Nottinghamshire.

He said: "I'd seen reports through the day suggesting it could be a good night for strong aurora.

"It was already visible by camera before I left home so I drove out to somewhere darker.

"I was only set up about 15-20 minutes before the main show started, and was blown away when I saw what was on the back of my camera and phone screens."

Paul Joels
Mr Joels said he found a spot with a good north facing view to watch the "beautiful aurora dance"

Mr Joels previously captured the aurora in Colston Bassett, Nottinghamshire, on 26 February when he had not been expecting it.

He said: "Last time was fluke, I wasn't prepared.

"This time I was slightly better prepared in that I knew there was a possibility and was shooting specifically for it."

He found a spot with a good north facing view to capture the "beautiful aurora dance".

Paul Joels
Paul Joels also photographed the aurora borealis in Colston Bassett, Nottinghamshire, last month

