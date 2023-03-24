Peshang Sleman: Trio jailed over stab death of man in village
Three men have been jailed after a man was fatally stabbed during an altercation in a Derbyshire village.
Police and ambulance crews were called to the disturbance between two groups near the Co-op in Somercotes Hill, Somercotes, on 25 November 2021.
Peshang Sleman, 22, was found with stab wounds at the scene and taken to the hospital, where he later died.
Herish Zandi, 30, of Somercotes Hill, received a sentence of nine years for manslaughter on Friday.
All five defendants charged in the case had previously pleaded not guilty to murder.
At trial, Zandi admitted manslaughter, a plea that was accepted by the prosecution.
The prosecution also accepted guilty pleas from Danyaal Panahi and Sam Mohazeri to a lesser charge of violent disorder.
At Leicester Crown Court, Panahi, 23, of Kelvedon Gardens, St Ann's, Nottingham, and Mohazeri, 25, of Croydon Road, Caterham, Surrey, were both sentenced to two years and 11 months.
Mohammed Rassuli, 33, and Mohamad Ali Shekak, 21 - who were previously charged - had cases against them dropped.
Det Insp Steve Shaw, of Derbyshire Police, said: "Somercotes is a quiet village within our county but in the early hours of 25 November, disorder broke out between two groups, the result of this was that Peshang Sleman was fatally stabbed and another male received serious injuries.
"Whilst the conviction confirms Zandi may not have intended to kill Peshang, it once again shows that anyone going out in public with a knife can result in death and serious injury, regardless of what the initial intentions were."
