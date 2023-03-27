Derbyshire crash firefighter has life-changing injuries
- Published
A female firefighter, hurt in a crash when a Derbyshire fire engine hit a tree, received life-changing injuries, it has been confirmed.
The crash happened on 21 March between Hassop and Calver as the crew returned from an emergency call, police said.
In a statement, her family - who have requested she not be named - said she was out of intensive care in Sheffield.
While she escaped head injuries, they said, other injuries will have life-long consequences.
Police investigation
The statement did not provide any more details of the nature of her condition.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash in which four other firefighters suffered minor injuries.
The statement said: "We would like to thank everyone who helped following the collision last Tuesday.
"We know how difficult it must've been for all her colleagues, and it has been a great comfort that her crew were not seriously injured.
"She is in the care of the amazing major trauma team at Northern General Hospital where she is already defying predictions and is out of ITU.
"We can confirm that her injuries are life-changing but, thankfully, she has absolutely no head injury.
"We know that with the love and support of her family, many friends, and colleagues she will face the challenges ahead with typical determination and courage.
"Thanks to her fire service family for the tremendous support they are giving us, and thanks to everyone sending love and best wishes."
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was working with police to investigate the circumstances.
