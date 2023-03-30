Chesterfield: Canal section to be restored in £400,000 project
A section of Derbyshire canal is to be restored and linked to the wider network in a £400,000 project.
The mile-long route in Renishaw, Chesterfield, was cleared more than a decade ago but is now land-locked and virtually empty of water.
Subject to planning permission, the section will be made watertight, have a weir rebuilt, towpath reinstated and pumping system installed.
Work is being carried out by the county council and Chesterfield Canal Trust.
The council said further proposed work would involve resurfacing 915m (3,000 ft) of towpath to provide a circular route incorporating the Trans-Pennine Trail.
New picnic benches, signage and cycle stands would also be installed, it added.
The scheme is part of the Chesterfield Canal Partnership - to make the whole route from Chesterfield to Kiveton navigable, with nine miles yet to be restored.
Carolyn Renwick, the county council's cabinet member for infrastructure and environment, said: "The Chesterfield Canal is an important part of our county's industrial heritage, built as a trade route at the dawn of the industrial revolution.
"As well as improving the area visually, restoring the Renishaw link will bring opportunities for recreation as well as improving biodiversity.
"And it will take us one step closer to opening up the whole route to canal boats which would bring further economic benefits from the increase in tourism."
